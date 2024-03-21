Rockland Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 750 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 42.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 164.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $399.05 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.38 and a one year high of $419.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.