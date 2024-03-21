Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 3.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

