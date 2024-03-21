Rockland Trust Co. Sells 17,363 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $30,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

