Rockland Trust Co. Sells 410 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $193.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

