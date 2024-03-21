Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.