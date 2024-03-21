Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $228.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

