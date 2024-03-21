Roth Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.56 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

