Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.56 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MAG Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

