Roth Mkm Trims Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Target Price to $7.50

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
