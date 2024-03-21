Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$99.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands stock opened at C$89.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.