Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Outperform

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 380.77% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.