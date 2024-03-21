Rural Funds Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.10.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

See Also

Dividend History for Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF)

