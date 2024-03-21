Rural Funds Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.10.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

