Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

