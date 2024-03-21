Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.
A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.
As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
