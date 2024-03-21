Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
