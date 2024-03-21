Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $311.16 and last traded at $310.59. Approximately 1,428,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,825,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day moving average is $248.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

