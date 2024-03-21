Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark T. Walsh Sells 4,512 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 10,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

