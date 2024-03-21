Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 175,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 510,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

