Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 132,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 276,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.