Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.93

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 472461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

