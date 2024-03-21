Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 1,652,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,165. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.