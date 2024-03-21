Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

