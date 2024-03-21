Secret Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Secret has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $5.51 million and $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

