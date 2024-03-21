SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.36

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 42805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

