SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SFL Trading Up 2.7 %

SFL stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About SFL



SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

