Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 149 ($1.90) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 88,888 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($140,319.69). Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
