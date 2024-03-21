Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 149 ($1.90) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHC

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SHC traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 141.10 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,173,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.56. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.56 and a beta of 1.11. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.80).

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 88,888 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($140,319.69). Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.