Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.15 Per Share

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Shanta Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shanta Gold Stock Down 0.0 %
SHG stock opened at GBX 14.44 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of £151.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,445.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.19).
Shanta Gold Company Profile
