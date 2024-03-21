Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 61.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

