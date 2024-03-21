Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $893.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.