Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$12,700.35 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total value of C$12,700.35.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$400,943.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22.

On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total transaction of C$250,767.35.

Shopify Trading Up 4.3 %

SHOP opened at C$109.69 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$58.76 and a 52 week high of C$123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.03. The firm has a market cap of C$132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

