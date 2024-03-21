Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:JDG traded down GBX 475 ($6.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £111.25 ($141.63). 16,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.93) and a 12-month high of £118.98 ($151.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £736.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,545.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,292.23.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

