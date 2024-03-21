Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $521.77 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $521.77 million and $35.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00129305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00211813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,760,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,734,067,385 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

