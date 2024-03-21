Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $521.77 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $521.77 million and $35.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00129305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045534 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00211813 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,760,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,734,067,385 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
