SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.92

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $634.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
