SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.92

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $634.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 343,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.