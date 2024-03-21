Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 6%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 150,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,453,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 104,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

