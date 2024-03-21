Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

