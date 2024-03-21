Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

