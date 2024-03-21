Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.20.

NYSE:SIG opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

