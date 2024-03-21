Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.60. 2,550,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $198.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

