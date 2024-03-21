Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) PT Raised to $0.50

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $0.40 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OMIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 74,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,039. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 3,257.30%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

