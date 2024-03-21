SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $182.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,184.47 or 1.00165384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00157345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,683,529.4160736 with 1,279,378,015.075173 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05511168 USD and is up 9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $234,216,760.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

