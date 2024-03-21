Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.
Sky Harbour Group Price Performance
Shares of SKYH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 935.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sky Harbour Group worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Harbour Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.