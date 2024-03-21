Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of SKYH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 935.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sky Harbour Group worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

