SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.49

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 50032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

