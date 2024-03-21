Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 2,442 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 408 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $6,348.48.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 3,172,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,027,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,103,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

