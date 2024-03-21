Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 2.1% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.68 and last traded at $166.42. Approximately 2,737,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,152,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

