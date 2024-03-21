SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells $382,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.8 %

SOUN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

