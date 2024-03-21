Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.90 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $190.90 million and $0.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,012.84 or 0.99965425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00156320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00909033 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.