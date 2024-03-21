SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.67

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 417762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $24,197,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.