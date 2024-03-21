SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.65

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 112059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

