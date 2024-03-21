SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Apeiron RIA LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,914,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 355,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPLG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $61.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

