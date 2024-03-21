SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.80

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 10162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

