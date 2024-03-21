Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.